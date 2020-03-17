Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Loop Capital Markets and Edward Jones gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.01, close to its 52-week low of $143.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $252.79 average price target, representing a 66.0% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook’s market cap is currently $416.2B and has a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: