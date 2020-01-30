Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Cowen & Co. gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Facebook yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

Ripps has an average return of 19.3% when recommending Facebook.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is ranked #5266 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $248.63, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $159.28. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.99M.

