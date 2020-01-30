Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Cowen & Co. gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.77, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $636.8B and has a P/E ratio of 35.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.78.

