Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Tigress Financial and Aegis Capital gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.94, close to its 52-week high of $222.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $245.43, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $222.75 and a one-year low of $143.43. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 12.73M.

