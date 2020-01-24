Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Tigress Financial and Aegis Capital gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.76, close to its 52-week high of $222.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.20, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $626.9B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.67.

