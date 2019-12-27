Facebook (FB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Jaffray and Citigroup gave Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.11, close to its 52-week high of $208.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 72.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Nvidia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $235.70 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on December 13, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.65 billion and net profit of $6.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.73 billion and had a net profit of $5.14 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: