Facebook (FB): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $183.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $220.35, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.08 billion and net profit of $7.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.91 billion and had a net profit of $6.88 billion.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

