Facebook (FB) Gets a Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Hold rating on Facebook (FB) today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

CFA has an average return of 4.9% when recommending Facebook.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #285 out of 7257 analysts.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.53, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.47 billion and net profit of $7.85 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.65 billion and had a net profit of $6.09 billion.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

