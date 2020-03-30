Facebook (FB) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook (FB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Snap-on, and Garmin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $235.88 average price target, which is a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.08 billion and net profit of $7.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.91 billion and had a net profit of $6.88 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More on FB: