Facebook (FB) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.7% and a 85.1% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.32, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on January 15, MoffettNathanson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $304.67 and a one-year low of $137.10. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 19.49M.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

