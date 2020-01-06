Facebook (FB) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on January 2, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.84, close to its 52-week high of $211.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.70, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on December 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.65 billion and net profit of $6.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.91 billion and had a net profit of $6.88 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: