Facebook (FB) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Facebook (FB), David Wehner, sold shares of FB for $440.5K.

Based on Facebook’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.74 billion and quarterly net profit of $4.9 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.08 billion and had a net profit of $2.43 billion. The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $137.10. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 31.84M.

Based on 35 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $238.00, reflecting a -10.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy FB with a $215.00 price target.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

