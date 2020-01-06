Fabrinet (FN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report issued on January 2, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Fabrinet (FN), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.95, close to its 52-week high of $66.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Fabrinet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.70.

The company has a one-year high of $66.28 and a one-year low of $42.33. Currently, Fabrinet has an average volume of 238K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FN in relation to earlier this year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system.