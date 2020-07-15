F5 Networks (FFIV) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Needham

F5 Networks (FFIV) received a Buy rating and a $170.00 price target from Needham analyst Alex Henderson today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.91, close to its 52-week high of $153.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $158.00 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $153.99 and a one-year low of $79.78. Currently, F5 Networks has an average volume of 867.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FFIV in relation to earlier this year.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.