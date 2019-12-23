F5 Networks (FFIV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks (FFIV) on December 19 and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 77.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.00, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $173.44 and a one-year low of $121.36. Currently, F5 Networks has an average volume of 624.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.