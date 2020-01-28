F5 Networks (FFIV) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks (FFIV), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.62, close to its 52-week low of $121.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $150.18, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

F5 Networks’ market cap is currently $8.07B and has a P/E ratio of 18.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.