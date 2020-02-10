F5 Networks (FFIV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Credit Suisse gave F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Alex Henderson upgraded F5 Networks to Buy today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.58, close to its 52-week low of $121.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.92, representing a 23.2% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on F5 Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $98.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.