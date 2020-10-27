F5 Networks (FFIV) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks (FFIV) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $164.67 average price target, representing a 30.0% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on F5 Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $583 million and net profit of $69.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $563 million and had a net profit of $85.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FFIV in relation to earlier this year.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

