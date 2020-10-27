F5 Networks (FFIV) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to F5 Networks (FFIV) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $164.67 average price target, which is a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

F5 Networks’ market cap is currently $7.68B and has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 134.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FFIV in relation to earlier this year.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

