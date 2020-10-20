F.N.B. (FNB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on F.N.B. (FNB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F.N.B. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

F.N.B.’s market cap is currently $2.42B and has a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FNB in relation to earlier this year.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer banking, insurance and wealth management solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Commercial Banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, international banking, business credit, capital markets, and lease financing. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering numerous lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.