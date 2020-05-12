EZCORP (EZPW) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP (EZPW) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.84.

EZCORP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

EZCORP’s market cap is currently $291.5M and has a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn Includes Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Other International segment includes Cashmax financial services operations in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.