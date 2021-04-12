EZCORP (EZPW) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Hold rating on EZCORP (EZPW) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

EZCORP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Based on EZCORP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and net profit of $4.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $222 million and had a net profit of $1.24 million.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn Includes Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Other International segment includes Cashmax financial services operations in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.