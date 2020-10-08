EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.51, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 38.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $0.80.

The company has a one-year high of $2.69 and a one-year low of $0.46. Currently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYPT in relation to earlier this year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.