EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 209.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.