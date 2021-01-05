EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- January 5, 2021, 6:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 209.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts