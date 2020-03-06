EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

Brian Anderson- March 6, 2020, 7:49 AM EDT

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 35.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sensus Healthcare, Anixa Biosciences, and Harrow Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.59 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

