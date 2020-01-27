EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on January 24 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 41.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.82 and a one-year low of $1.19. Currently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 575.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYPT in relation to earlier this year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.