Eyenovia (EYEN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia (EYEN) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyenovia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Eyenovia has an average volume of 220.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYEN in relation to earlier this year.

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The company was founded on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

