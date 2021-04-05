Eyegate (EYEG) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate (EYEG) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyegate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.13, a 139.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.25 price target.

Based on Eyegate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.06K and GAAP net loss of $2.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYEG in relation to earlier this year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes EGP-437 and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.