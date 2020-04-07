Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released yesterday, Jon Rigby from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.47.

Rigby noted:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur ExxonMobil auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 46 US-Dollar belassen. Im Zuge des dramatischen Nachfrage-Schocks und des Einbruchs der olpreise habe er seine Gewinnschatzungen fur die olkonzerne weiter gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jon Rigby in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine “Top Picks” sind Total und BP in Europa sowie Chevron in den USA./ajx/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 05:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Rigby has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Exxon Mobil.

According to TipRanks.com, Rigby is ranked #4880 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $50.79, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.02 billion and net profit of $5.69 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.25 billion and had a net profit of $6 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.