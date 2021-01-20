Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Delek US Holdings, and Canadian Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $52.67 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $206.5B and has a P/E ratio of 61.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.