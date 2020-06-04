Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 28.2% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $46.93 average price target, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.93 and a one-year low of $30.11. Currently, Exxon Mobil has an average volume of 37.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

