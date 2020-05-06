Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 4, Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $47.60.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $189.7B and has a P/E ratio of 16.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

