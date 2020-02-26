Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.20, close to its 52-week low of $53.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #3889 out of 5934 analysts.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.82, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.49 and a one-year low of $53.97. Currently, Exxon Mobil has an average volume of 16.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.