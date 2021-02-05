Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report issued on February 3, Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Mehta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Delek US Holdings, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $51.54, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.54 billion and GAAP net loss of $20.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.02 billion and had a net profit of $5.69 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

