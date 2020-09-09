Extreme Networks (EXTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Extreme Networks (EXTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Extreme Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $216 million and GAAP net loss of $21.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXTR in relation to earlier this year.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Its products include ExtremeApplications, ExtremeSwicthing, ExtremeRouting and ExtremeMobiliy. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.