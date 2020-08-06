Extreme Networks (EXTR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Extreme Networks (EXTR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a one-year high of $8.21 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, Extreme Networks has an average volume of 1.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXTR in relation to earlier this year.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Its products include ExtremeApplications, ExtremeSwicthing, ExtremeRouting and ExtremeMobiliy. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.