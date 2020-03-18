Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Extraction Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.38, implying a 305.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $5.67 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Extraction Oil & Gas has an average volume of 2.3M.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company was founded by Mark A. Erickson, Matthew Owens and Jesse Silva in November 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.