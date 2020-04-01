Extra Space Storage (EXR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Buy rating on Extra Space Storage (EXR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Healthpeak Properties, and Equity Lifestyle.

Extra Space Storage has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $99.00, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Extra Space Storage’s market cap is currently $12.41B and has a P/E ratio of 29.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Spencer Kirk, a Director at EXR bought 77,400 shares for a total of $945,054.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.