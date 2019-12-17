Extra Space Storage (EXR) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Extra Space Storage (EXR), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.73.

Extra Space Storage has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.67.

Based on Extra Space Storage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $130 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Samrat Sondhi, the EVP & COO of EXR sold 10,144 shares for a total of $1,088,654.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores.