Extra Space Storage (EXR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Hold rating on Extra Space Storage (EXR) yesterday and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Brixmor Property, and Regency Centers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Extra Space Storage with a $108.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Extra Space Storage’s market cap is currently $14.95B and has a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Samrat Sondhi, the EVP & COO of EXR sold 10,144 shares for a total of $1,088,654.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores.