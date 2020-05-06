Extra Space Storage (EXR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Extra Space Storage (EXR), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Brixmor Property, and Regency Centers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Extra Space Storage with a $96.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.46 and a one-year low of $72.70. Currently, Extra Space Storage has an average volume of 1.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Spencer Kirk, a Director at EXR bought 77,400 shares for a total of $945,054.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.