Extended Stay America (STAY) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Extended Stay America (STAY), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extended Stay America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.22.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Extended Stay America’s market cap is currently $1.76B and has a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues. The Franchise and Management segment consists of earnings under contracts and agreements with third parties. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.