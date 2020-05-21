Extended Stay America (STAY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Stifel Nicolaus gave Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Extended Stay America today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 35.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extended Stay America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.78, implying a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.97 and a one-year low of $5.35. Currently, Extended Stay America has an average volume of 3.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STAY in relation to earlier this year.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues. The Franchise and Management segment consists of earnings under contracts and agreements with third parties. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.