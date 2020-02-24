Extended Stay America (STAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Extended Stay America (STAY), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.22, close to its 52-week low of $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extended Stay America is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Extended Stay America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $38.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STAY in relation to earlier this year.

Extended Stay America, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating of hotels in North America. It operates through Extended Stay segment which focuses in lodging industry. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.