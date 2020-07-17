Express (EXPR) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Express (EXPR), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Express has an average volume of 1.74M.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.