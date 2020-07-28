Experian (EXPGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Shore Capital

In a report issued on May 20, Shore Capital from Shore Capital maintained a Buy rating on Experian (EXPGF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.28, close to its 52-week high of $37.69.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Experian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1945.67, which is a 5353.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.69 and a one-year low of $21.53. Currently, Experian has an average volume of 3,881.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.