Expeditors International (EXPD) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on Expeditors International (EXPD), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Expeditors International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $73.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Expeditors International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $179 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean, and customs brokerage and other services.