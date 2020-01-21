Expeditors International (EXPD) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on Expeditors International (EXPD), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Expeditors International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $75.83, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $81.64 and a one-year low of $67.03. Currently, Expeditors International has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Philip Coughlin, the CSO of EXPD sold 185,686 shares for a total of $14,248,751.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean, and customs brokerage and other services.