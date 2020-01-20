Expeditors International (EXPD) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International (EXPD) on January 15 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Expeditors International with a $74.83 average price target, a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.64 and a one-year low of $67.03. Currently, Expeditors International has an average volume of 993.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Philip Coughlin, the CSO of EXPD sold 185,686 shares for a total of $14,248,751.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean, and customs brokerage and other services.