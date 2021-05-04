Expedia (EXPE) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on April 30, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.12, close to its 52-week high of $187.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.22.

Based on Expedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $920 million and GAAP net loss of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.75 billion and had a net profit of $76 million.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.